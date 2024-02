Paul (undisclosed) is good to play Saturday against Florida, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Paul has 14 goals and 29 points in 55 outings in 2023-24. He left Thursday's 6-3 win over Colorado due to the injury, but the 28-year-old won't end up missing a full game. He's projected to serve on the second line alongside Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli.