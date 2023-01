Perbix was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Monday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Perbix was temporarily sent down Sunday and brought back up Monday. The move was made after Rudolfs Balcers cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Syracuse. Perbix has registered four goals, 11 assists, 63 shots on goal, 36 blocks and 40 hits in 38 games this season.