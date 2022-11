Perbix scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Sunday's 6-3 victory over the visiting Capitals.

Already leading 2-0, Perbix utilized a bit of good fortune to record his third goal in four outings. The 2017 sixth-round draft pick released a shot that ricocheted off the skate of defenseman Erik Gustafsson and past goalie Darcy Kuemper, who would not escape the four-goal, first-period flurry. Perbix started with an assist 1:23 into Sunday's game and finished with a plus-3 rating.