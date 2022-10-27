Perbix notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Perbix helped out on Mikhail Sergachev's goal in the first period. The assist was Perbix's first career point, coming in his fifth appearance. The 24-year-old defenseman has added seven shots on net, five blocked shots and four hits while logging bottom-four minutes. He's played every game since his call-up Oct. 17, and it appears he's leapfrogged the likes of Philippe Myers, Haydn Fleury and Cal Foote by earning a spot on the second pairing.