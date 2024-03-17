Perbix put up an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Panthers.

It was his first point in eight games. Perbix has just four shots and one minor penalty in that span. On a more positive note, Perbix set a new career mark in points with 21 (two goals, 19 assists) in 65 games this season. He's not valuable in a fantasy setting at this point in his young career.