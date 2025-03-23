Perbix provided an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Utah.

The helper snapped an 11-game point drought for Perbix. The 26-year-old has played in seven straight games since he was a healthy scratch twice earlier in March. Emil Lilleberg was out of the lineup Saturday, but Perbix and Darren Raddysh have also been sent to the press box on occasion. Perbix has limited fantasy appeal with just 15 points to go with 56 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 46 hits and a plus-3 rating across 61 outings this season.