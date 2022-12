Perbix has gone pointless in nine games since his return from injury.

Perbix had been a bit of a fantasy revelation before his injury (lower body), but the offense has dried up since. He does have 12 blocked shots, nine hits and 19 shots in those nine games. And Perbix's ice time in that span has ranged from just over 10 minutes to just shy of 23. His potential remains, but he needs some time to grow into the NHL.