Perbix (undisclosed) is expected to miss Thursday's game versus the Oilers, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Perbix will miss his third straight game with the injury. His absence allows Haydn Fleury to retain his place in the Lightning's lineup. Perbix's next chance to play is Saturday in Calgary.
