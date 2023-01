Perbix (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Wednesday against Vancouver, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Perbix, who missed Monday's 4-1 win against Seattle, is considered day-to-day, so perhaps he'll be an option for Thursday's game versus Edmonton. He has four goals and 12 points in 35 contests this season. Haydn Fleury drew into the lineup Monday and might play again Wednesday.