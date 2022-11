Perbix posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Perbix had a shot attempt tipped in by Alex Killorn in the third period. The 24-year-old Perbix has a goal and an assist in his last two games. The rookie defenseman continues to get more comfortable at the NHL level while seeing top-four minutes. He's picked up three points, 13 shots on net, nine hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 10 contests.