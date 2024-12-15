Perbix recorded an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Perbix has been pressed into top-four duties amid a rash of injuries to the Lightning defense. The team was without Victor Hedman (lower body) and J.J. Moser (undisclosed) for this contest, so Perbix played on the second pairing, with his 21:54 of ice time being his most since Nov. 7 versus the Flyers. The 26-year-old is at eight points, 29 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-4 rating over 23 contests, Perbix has mostly been limited to third-pairing duties with no power-play time, so he has low upside in fantasy.