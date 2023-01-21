Perbix (upper body) won't play Saturday against Calgary, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Perbix, who last played Jan. 14 against St. Louis, will miss a fourth consecutive contest this week. It remains unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. Perbix has 12 points, 62 shots on goal, 32 blocks and 35 hits through 35 games.