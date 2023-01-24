Perbix (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Perbix is expected to return to a second-pairing role following his four-game absence. He's picked up four goals, 12 points and a plus-9 rating while averaging 15:04 of ice time through 35 contests this season.
