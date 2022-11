Perbix scored a goal in a 5-1 loss to Washington on Friday.

Perbix's goal came at 12:09 of the third period and only narrowed the Capitals' lead to 4-1, so it didn't provide the Lightning with much hope. It was his second goal and fourth point in 11 contests this season. The 24-year-old defenseman does have offensive upside and if Cal Foote (undisclosed) misses a significant amount of time, then Perbix might be worth keeping an eye on.