Perbix signed a two-year contract extension with Tampa Bay on Monday worth $2.25 million.

Perbix has skated in 29 games with the Lightning this season. The 24-year-old rookie blueliner has posted three goals, five assists, 47 shots on net, 31 blocks and 32 hits. Perbix has spent the majority of the year on a pairing with Mikhail Sergachev.