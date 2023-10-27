Perbix picked up two assists Thursday in a 6-0 win over the Sharks.

He had two secondary assists in the first six minutes of the game, first on a Brayden Point wrister at 1:41 and again on a Mikey Eyssimont tip-in at 6:03. Perbix played 18:51 and finished plus-3 with one hit. It was his third assist of the season (eight games). Perbix is a steady puckmover who won't get too many points, but he won't make too many mistakes, either.