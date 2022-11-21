Perbix (undisclosed) will not play Monday against the Bruins, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Perbix will miss his second straight game Monday while dealing with an unknown injury. His next chance to play will be Friday against the Blues. Philippe Myers will suit up as Tampa Bay's seventh defenseman Monday.
