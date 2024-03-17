Kucherov had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over Florida on Saturday.

Kucherov has four goals and 16 assists during his 10-game scoring spree. The goal was his 40th of the campaign, and it's the third time in his career that he has scored at least 40 times in a single season. Kucherov is on his way to a possible 50-goal, 140-point finish, which would both be new career marks. He is among the top contenders for his second Hart Trophy, but it's a lengthy list with Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews also in the mix.