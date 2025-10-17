Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Absent from lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov (illness) won't play versus the Red Wings on Friday.
Kucherov will miss his first game of the year while under the weather. It's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to play Saturday in Columbus for the second half of a back-to-back. Kucherov has three points through four outings this season but has also posted a minus-8 rating.
