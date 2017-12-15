Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Adds two more points

Kucherov tallied a goal and an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

His four shots on goal give him a whopping 107 this year, to go with an absurd (and symmetrical) 22 goals and 22 assists in 31 games. Those that thought Kucherov topped out season at 85 points could end up being mistaken; right now, he's on an 82-game pace on 116 points, and though sustaining this type of production isn't likely, a shot at triple-digits is well within reason for the 24-year-old.