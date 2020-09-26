Kucherov produced a pair of power-play assists, five shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4.

Kucherov helped out on tallies by Brayden Point and Yanni Gourde, both in the second period. The two-point effort was Kucherov's third straight. He's accumulated seven goals, 25 helpers, 85 shots and a plus-15 rating through 23 games as the league's leading producer in the playoffs.