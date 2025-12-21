default-cbs-image
Kucherov (illness) picked up an assist Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

With the point, Kucherov recorded his fourth calendar year with at least 110 regular-season points. That tied Jari Kurri and Peter Stastny for the second-highest total by a player born outside North America. Leon Draisaitl and Jaromir Jagr both have five.

