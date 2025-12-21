Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Among all-time elite
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov (illness) picked up an assist Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.
With the point, Kucherov recorded his fourth calendar year with at least 110 regular-season points. That tied Jari Kurri and Peter Stastny for the second-highest total by a player born outside North America. Leon Draisaitl and Jaromir Jagr both have five.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Slated to play Saturday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Game-time decision•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Won't play Thursday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Three-game, eight-point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Massive four-point game•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another multi-point outing•