Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another day in paradise

Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

The best continues to be the best. Kucherov has five points in his last three games and 106 on the season. Yes, 106. It's just another day in fantasy paradise for Kucherov's owners.

