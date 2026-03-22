Kucherov scored twice on seven shots, dished two assists, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

There's not many things Kucherov had left to do in his career, but he achieved one of them with his first ever shorthanded goal and point when he scored at 16:58 of the second period. He was on the ice on the penalty kill after the expiration of his own tripping penalty. That tally also stood as his seventh game-winner of the campaign. Kucherov is on a heater on the road with at least three points in five straight contests away from Benchmark International Arena. The superstar winger has reached the 40-goal mark for the fourth time in his career, putting his career high of 44 tallies from 2023-24 in the crosshairs. He's at 118 points (34 on the power play), 198 shots on net, 44 PIM and a plus-44 rating through 64 outings this season.