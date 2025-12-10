Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another multi-point outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-1 win over Montreal on Tuesday.
Kucherov put the Bolts up 3-0 late in the first period when his one-timer when in the open right side from the right circle. It was his 13th of the season. Kucherov has two, two-point games in his last three outings and 36 points in 27 games overall. That puts Kucherov outside the league's top-10 scorers (11th).
