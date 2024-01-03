Kucherov picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss against Winnipeg.

Kucherov picked up an assist on Steven Stamkos' opening power-play goal in the first period before adding a tally, also on the man advantage, late in the third. It's already the 19th multi-point game for Kucherov through 38 contests this season. The 30-year-old winger extended his league lead to 63 points, with 27 goals and 36 assists.