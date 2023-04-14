Kucherov put up an assist in a 5-0 win Thursday over Detroit.

Kucherov's 113-point season (82 games) is the second-best of his career (128; 2018-19), and he heads into postseason on a six-game, nine-point streak (two goals, seven assists). The helper came on the power play, a place where Kucherov delivered 51 points this season. That's the fourth-best total in the NHL; the top three power-play producers all toil in Edmonton (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins).