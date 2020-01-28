Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another two-point effort

Kucherov assisted on both Tampa Bay goals and had four shots with two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas.

Kucherov set up both Steven Stamkos goals, including his game-tying one-timer with a minute-and-a-half remaining in regulation. It was Kucherov's third straight two-point game and his sixth such performance in the last nine games. Kucherov, who will take a four-game point streak into Wednesday's game in L.A., boasts 22 goals and 56 points in 48 games this season.