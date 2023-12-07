Kucherov logged a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Both of Kucherov's points came on the power play, setting up Anthony Cirelli's tally in the first period before one-timing a Victor Hedman feed to extend Tampa's lead to 2-0 in the second. Kucherov now has points in 11 straight games -- he's recorded six goals and 15 assists in that span. It's been another stellar campaign for the 30-year-old winger. Kucherov leads the league with 44 points and is second with 17 goals through his first 26 games this season.