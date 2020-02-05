Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another two-point performance

Kucherov produced two assists and one shot on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Vegas.

Kucherov was in on Brayden Point's opening goal and Steven Stamkos' game-winner, extending his point streak to eight games. He has exactly two points in six of his last seven and now boasts a team-leading 63 points in 51 games for the season. Kucherov will play in his 500th NHL game Thursday against Pittsburgh.