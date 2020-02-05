Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another two-point performance
Kucherov produced two assists and one shot on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Vegas.
Kucherov was in on Brayden Point's opening goal and Steven Stamkos' game-winner, extending his point streak to eight games. He has exactly two points in six of his last seven and now boasts a team-leading 63 points in 51 games for the season. Kucherov will play in his 500th NHL game Thursday against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Beats Dell on backhand•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Multiple points in five straight•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Fourth straight two-point outing•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another two-point effort•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Heating up at right time•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Second straight two-goal game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.