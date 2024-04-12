Kucherov had two assists in a 3-2 shootout loss to Ottawa on Thursday.

The guy makes seamless passes look effortless. Kucherov now has 141 points, including 98 assists, to lead the NHL in scoring, and it was his eighth consecutive game with a point (two goals, 16 assists). He has put up five straight multi-point games (one goal, 13 assists). Kucherov and the Bolts have three games left, and the winger has a very real chance to hit the century mark in assists by season's end. Wayne Gretzky (11 times), Mario Lemieux (1988-89) and Bobby Orr (1970-71) are the only NHLers to have triple-digit assists in a season.