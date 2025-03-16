Kucherov (illness) picked up an assist Saturday in a 6-2 win against Boston.

Kucherov played 19:25 and fired three shots. He had missed Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss at Philadelphia. Kucherov is firmly in third spot in the NHL with 93 points. Both Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl have already cracked the century mark, and the guy who's fourth on the list has 85 points (Connor McDavid). Make sure he's in your lineup.