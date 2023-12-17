Kucherov recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and six shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Kucherov has set a blistering pace with nine goals and 19 helpers over his last 15 games, a span that includes eight multi-point efforts. The winger is leading the league with 52 points, and he's also at the top in assists (32) and power-play points (24) through 31 appearances. Kucherov was hardly a forgotten man in fantasy drafts, but he's returned excellent value on even an early-to-middle first-round pick so far.