Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Authors another four-point outing
Kucherov found the net on one of his four shot attempts and was credited with three helpers Thursday in the Lightning's 6-0 win over the Stars.
After tallying only six points during a 10-game stretch from Jan. 13 to Feb. 9, Kucherov has exceeded that output over his last three outings. The winger has turned in back-to-back one-goal, three-assist performances, which followed a two-goal, one-helper showing Feb. 10 in Florida. The hot streak has boosted Kucherov's season total to 92 points, putting him just eight shy of the career-best output he turned in during the 2017-18 campaign.
