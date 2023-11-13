Kucherov (illness) was on the ice for Monday's practice, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Kucherov missed Saturday's 4-0 loss to Carolina due to an illness, but it looks like he will be ready to return to the lineup Tuesday against St. Louis. He skated on the top line during Monday's session and he should be back on the first power-play unit as well. He has amassed 11 goals, 23 points and 63 shots on net in 14 appearances this season.