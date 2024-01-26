Kucherov had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.
The man is hot. It was the fifth time in nine games that Kucherov has put up at least three points. He now leads the NHL with 83 (32 goals, 51 assists), which is one more than the Avs Nathan MacKinnon.
