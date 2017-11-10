Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back-to-back three-point games

Kucherov scored for the third straight game and added two assists in Thursday's win over the Kings.

This is simply unbelievable. Kucherov has put up back-to-back three-point efforts and is now up to 16 goals and 29 points in 17 games. The 24-year-old is terrorizing opponents and could very well end up being the best player in fantasy this season. With three power-play goals, four game-winners, 16 PIM, a plus-9 rating and 67 shots on goal, Kucherov is the ultimate fantasy beast, You already know what to do.