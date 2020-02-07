Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back to his elite ways
Kucherov got a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Penguins on Thursday.
His point streak stands at nine games and 16 points (eight goals, eight assists). Kucherov's slow start to the season is long gone and the Bolts are surging. And Kooch is back in the NHL's top-10 scorers with 65 points, one behind Patrick Kane and Jack Eichel.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another two-point performance•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Beats Dell on backhand•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Multiple points in five straight•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Fourth straight two-point outing•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another two-point effort•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Heating up at right time•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.