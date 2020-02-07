Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back to his elite ways

Kucherov got a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Penguins on Thursday.

His point streak stands at nine games and 16 points (eight goals, eight assists). Kucherov's slow start to the season is long gone and the Bolts are surging. And Kooch is back in the NHL's top-10 scorers with 65 points, one behind Patrick Kane and Jack Eichel.