Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back with a bang

Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-2 victory over Anaheim on Saturday night.

Kucherov missed a single game with an upper-body injury, but he looks just fine. He has finally moved into the more points than games zone (20 in 19), but he'll need to amp production up dramatically if he's to come close to his 128 points from last season. Or even the 100 he tallied in 2017-18.