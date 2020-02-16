Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back with an offensive bang
Kucherov (lower body) scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Kucherov missed the Bolts' last game, so technically his scoring streak ended. But the reality is clear -- his excellence continues an he has in every one of the 13 games he's played. Take advantage.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Good to go Saturday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sidelined Thursday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Exits with injury Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Lights lamp twice in OT win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ten-game, 18-point scoring streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.