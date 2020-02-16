Play

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back with an offensive bang

Kucherov (lower body) scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Kucherov missed the Bolts' last game, so technically his scoring streak ended. But the reality is clear -- his excellence continues an he has in every one of the 13 games he's played. Take advantage.

