Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back with Palat for Thursday

Kucherov was held off the score sheet in the Lightning's first game Saturday.

He heads into Thursday's game on a line with regular Steven Stamkos. Former linemate Ondrej Palat joins them in an attempt to spark some chemistry. Saturday, Kucherov and Stamkos got a bit too cutesy on the ice, each preferring to pass the puck to the other than to fire it. One too many passes meant lost opportunities. Watch for Kucherov to explode out of the gate Thursday and fire at will. He was the second-best fantasy player in the league behind only Connor McDavid and will be ready to keep that mantle, despite strong starts by Toronto's Auston Matthews and John Tavares.