Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back with Palat for Thursday
Kucherov was held off the score sheet in the Lightning's first game Saturday.
He heads into Thursday's game on a line with regular Steven Stamkos. Former linemate Ondrej Palat joins them in an attempt to spark some chemistry. Saturday, Kucherov and Stamkos got a bit too cutesy on the ice, each preferring to pass the puck to the other than to fire it. One too many passes meant lost opportunities. Watch for Kucherov to explode out of the gate Thursday and fire at will. He was the second-best fantasy player in the league behind only Connor McDavid and will be ready to keep that mantle, despite strong starts by Toronto's Auston Matthews and John Tavares.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ready for season opener•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Skates in regular sweater•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sitting out preseason finale•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Won't play Thursday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Taken out for precautionary reasons•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...