Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back with the triplets

Kucherov scored his first goal of the season Saturday against the Blue Jackets after being reunited on the Triplets Line with Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat.

He also got an assist. Last season, Kucherov was electric with Steven Stamkos. But the Triplets Line was where it all began for Kucherov and the trio has uncanny chemistry.

