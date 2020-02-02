Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Beats Dell on backhand
Kucherov scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.
Kucherov went to his backhand for an insurance tally at 17:57 of the third period. While the Russian's multi-point streak ended, he still has seven tallies and five assists during a seven-game streak. The winger is up to 61 points (24 markers, 37 helpers) in 51 contests.
