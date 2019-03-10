Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Becomes best Bolt in history

Kucherov scored twice Saturday, including the game winner, in a 3-2 win over Detroit.

Wow. He just set a new record for most points in a season by a Lightning player. Kucherov has 110 points (33 goals, 77 assists) in 69 games, passing the previous franchise mark (108) set by Vincent Lecavalier in 2006-07. And to think the Bolts grabbed Kucherov at the end of the second round in the 2011 draft.