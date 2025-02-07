Kucherov had two assists Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Senators.

Kucherov extended his point streak to five games (two goals, four assists). One of Thursday's helpers came on the power play, where 32 of his 79 points have come. That makes Kucherov the top power-play producer in the NHL and by a wide margin -- Jack Hughes is next most-prolific point getter with the man advantage with 26.