Kucherov had two assists Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Senators.
Kucherov extended his point streak to five games (two goals, four assists). One of Thursday's helpers came on the power play, where 32 of his 79 points have come. That makes Kucherov the top power-play producer in the NHL and by a wide margin -- Jack Hughes is next most-prolific point getter with the man advantage with 26.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four points in last four games•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Three-game, three-point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: NHL-best points-per-game pace•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Does damage on power play•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Continues to rack up points•