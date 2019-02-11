Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Big bang not a theory

Kucherov scored two goals and added an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

One of the goals and the assist came with the man advantage. Kucherov had gone 10 games without a goal, so this was a welcome outburst. He'd been quiet in those 10 -- just six assists and a minus-6 rating. But even with that, Kucherov still sits on top of the NHL scoring list with 84 points. He's gold. And he's back.