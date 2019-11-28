Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Big effort not enough
Kucherov finished Wednesday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis with a goal and two assists, one coming with the man advantage.
Kucherov opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the season, but the visiting Blues scored four of the next six goals to come away with a road victory in Tampa Bay. Despite the loss, Kucherov's recent assault on the scoresheet continued with his fifth multi-point outing of the season and third goal in as many games. Over his last eight appearances, Kucherov has 13 points. On the season, he has 24 points in 21 games played.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.