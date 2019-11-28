Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Big effort not enough

Kucherov finished Wednesday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis with a goal and two assists, one coming with the man advantage.

Kucherov opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the season, but the visiting Blues scored four of the next six goals to come away with a road victory in Tampa Bay. Despite the loss, Kucherov's recent assault on the scoresheet continued with his fifth multi-point outing of the season and third goal in as many games. Over his last eight appearances, Kucherov has 13 points. On the season, he has 24 points in 21 games played.