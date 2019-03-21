Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Big night on power play
Kucherov scored two power-play goals in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
His dazzling late-season scoring binge continues. Kucherov has posted multi-point efforts in seven of the last 11 games, piling up seven goals and 18 points over that stretch to extend his NHL scoring lead.
