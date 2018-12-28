Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Big run pushes winger into NHL lead
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday night.
This guy is completely dominant -- he's on a torrid nine-game, 19-point streak that includes 15 assists. And Kucherov has put up points in 19 of his last 20 games (nine goals, 34 assists). That's a run that dates back to the middle of November. Kucherov now sits on top of the NHL with 61 points. He's money in the bank.
