Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Biggest fantasy disappointment
Kucherov picked up his first assist since the holiday break in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Buffalo.
Yes, Kucherov is off his record pace from 2018-19. At this point, he's likely the biggest fantasy disappointment out there, but he's still on a 90-point pace. That means Kucherov is good for 50 points or more going forward. Maybe his owner is sick of his underwhelming face and you can pry him out for a little less than he's worth. He might as well be delivering those points to you.
